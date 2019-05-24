Services
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-Riverdale Chapel
6580 Church St.
Riverdale, GA 30274
(770) 909-8800
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
The World Changers Church International
2500 Burdette Rd
College Park, SC
Michelle Jackson Obituary
JACKSON, Michelle ATLANTA, GA Michelle McClain Jackson, 52, wife of State Representative Derrick Jackson entered into eternal rest on May 13, 2019 with her family by her side, after a courageous battle with cancer. Her Funeral Service will be conducted Saturday, May 25, 2019 at The World Changers Church International, 2500 Bur- dette Rd, College Park, GA, at 10:00 a.m. Michelle is survived by her husband, Derrick Jackson; children: Taylor Jackson, Tamera Jackson, and Trinity Jackson; parents: Rev. Edward A. & Sallie S. Mc- Clain, Jr.; brothers: Edward Ill (Rosetta) and Troy (Kathleen); sisters: Valerie (James), Pamela, Katrina (Gary), Sheri (Harold), Netaya, and Carolyn; sisters-in- law, Kimberly (Robert), Felicia and Demetria; 14 God-Children; and hosts of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Arrangements by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home of Riverdale. 770-909-8800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 24, 2019
