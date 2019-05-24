|
JACKSON, Michelle ATLANTA, GA Michelle McClain Jackson, 52, wife of State Representative Derrick Jackson entered into eternal rest on May 13, 2019 with her family by her side, after a courageous battle with cancer. Her Funeral Service will be conducted Saturday, May 25, 2019 at The World Changers Church International, 2500 Bur- dette Rd, College Park, GA, at 10:00 a.m. Michelle is survived by her husband, Derrick Jackson; children: Taylor Jackson, Tamera Jackson, and Trinity Jackson; parents: Rev. Edward A. & Sallie S. Mc- Clain, Jr.; brothers: Edward Ill (Rosetta) and Troy (Kathleen); sisters: Valerie (James), Pamela, Katrina (Gary), Sheri (Harold), Netaya, and Carolyn; sisters-in- law, Kimberly (Robert), Felicia and Demetria; 14 God-Children; and hosts of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Arrangements by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home of Riverdale. 770-909-8800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 24, 2019