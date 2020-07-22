1/
Michelle Kourouma
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
KOUROUMA, Michelle D. Michelle D. Kourouma passed on July 17, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born Michelle J. Doswell, on March 15, 1943, in New York City, NY, the daughter of the late Marjorie Holland Doswell of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada and the late Spergen Andrew Doswell of Blackstone, Virginia. Ms. Kourouma retired as the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Conference of Black Mayors (NCBM) after serving in that capacity from 1978-2004. She continued her leadership role consulting in the areas of education and grant-writing, and serving for years as president of the Reunion Place Homeowner's Association. She is survived by her daughter Dr. Kesso S. Milner (Marcellus Milner III), granddaughter Kemi Anike Milner and grandson Marcellus Milner IV; sister Karima Al-Amin (Imam Jamil Abdullah Al-Amin), nephews Ali and Kairi Al-Amin; a host of cousins in Canada and the United States; and many friends. Memorial Service, Saturday August 8th, 3 PM Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel 404-349-3000


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.

As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
The Payne Family
Friend
July 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
The Street Family
Friend
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mary Dalton
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
Upon learning of Michelle’s passing, my heart is broken. She was a bright light and enduring spirit of optimism. Her love of her family was unrivalled. I send prayers of comfort to Kesso and Karima.
Much love,
Cecelia
Cecelia Corbin Hunter
Friend
