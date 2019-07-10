Services
McKibben and Sons Funeral Home
208 Johnson Street
Hogansville, GA 30230
(706) 637-8623
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Warehouse
101 West Main St.
Hogansville, GA
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
The Warehouse
101 West Main St.
Hogansville, GA
Michial Winkles Obituary
WINKLES, Michial Anthony "Andy" Michial Anthony "Andy" Winkles, of Newnan, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. Andy was born January 31, 1957, in Newnan and lived in Coweta County most of his life. A graduate of Hogansville High School, he served as vice-president- general manager of Georgia On Wheels from 1995 until 2014 and as customer relations manager of Gentry and Associates, Inc. from 2014 until the present. Survived by Kelly Winkles; daughter, Andrea Winkles (Tim); son, Danny Winkles (Renee); children's mother, Nawana Winkles; father, Thomas Winkles (Lana Faye); mother, Bernice Morley (Tom); sisters, Debbie Kee (Randy), Tiffanee Cook; nephew, niece; great-niece; 16 grandchildren; step-sister, Sondra Lee (Joe);. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Daniel Winkles and step-brother, Russell Miller. A memorial gathering for friends to celebrate Andy's life will be 6:00-9:00 p.m., Saturday, July 13, at The Warehouse, 101 West Main St. in Hogansville, with a brief service of remembrance at 7:00 p.m. McKibben Funeral Home, Hogansville. www.mckibbenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 10, 2019
