Mickey Dobson
1932 - 2020
DOBSON, Mickey

Mickey was born on September 8, 1932 in Queens, New York. She moved to Decatur, Georgia in 1967 and made the South her new home, but always had great memories of her beloved New York. She went to be with her Father in Heaven on November 12th with loved ones surrounding her.

Mickey was an amazing mother, grandmother and friend. She will be immensely missed by her children Scott, Marc and Lynn Hinchey, her daughters-in-law Michele and Lanie and her son-in-law Jim Hinchey. She was greatly loved by her seven grandchildren Jonathan (and wife Anna), Morgan, Emily, Davis, Laura, Sadie and Noah and countless friends and extended family.

Mickey will be remembered for her generous spirit, her great sense of gratitude, her love of The Lord and her sound advice. She loved spending time with her family and friends and always left you wishing you had more time together. She lived her life in service of others and left a lasting legacy of faith, laughter and love.

A private mass will be held at The Shrine of The Immaculate Conception in Atlanta.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 5, 2020.
