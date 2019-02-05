Services
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
(770)886-9899
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mike CARSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mike CARSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mike CARSON Obituary
CARSON, Mike Mike Carson 64, of Cumming, GA. passed away at Northside Hospital Forsyth on February 2, 2019. Mike is predeceased in death by his wife Teresa Ann Carson, parents Leonard Napoleon Carson and Thelma Carson. Mike is survived by his fianc? Terri Little Waters. Children; Jeffrey Carson of Cumming, GA, Jason Carson of Cumming, GA, and Alicia Purvis (Jeffrey) of Cumming, GA. Four Grandchildren; Ali, Davis, Max, and Maddie. One great grandchild; Jackson. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 12-2pm at McDonald and Son Funeral Home. Memorial services will also be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 2pm in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries