CARSON, Mike Mike Carson 64, of Cumming, GA. passed away at Northside Hospital Forsyth on February 2, 2019. Mike is predeceased in death by his wife Teresa Ann Carson, parents Leonard Napoleon Carson and Thelma Carson. Mike is survived by his fianc? Terri Little Waters. Children; Jeffrey Carson of Cumming, GA, Jason Carson of Cumming, GA, and Alicia Purvis (Jeffrey) of Cumming, GA. Four Grandchildren; Ali, Davis, Max, and Maddie. One great grandchild; Jackson. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 12-2pm at McDonald and Son Funeral Home. Memorial services will also be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 2pm in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 5, 2019