|
|
POWELL, Mike Mike Powell, of Atlanta, passed away on April 26 after a long struggle with cancer. Mike worked in construction all his life with his father, brothers, uncles and cousins. Later in his career, as a building inspector for the City of Atlanta, he specialized in fire and safety in high-rise office buildings. But what he loved doing even more was playing jazz on his saxophone and drums and an occasional escape on his vintage motorcycle. He is survived by his wife, Jane Gough Powell, and two sons, Michael and Matthew Powell. Private memorial service to be held at later date. Donations can be made in his memory to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2019