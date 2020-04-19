|
|
STEED, Michael Michael Parker Steed, age 76 of Bowdon, GA, died April 16, 2020, of melanoma. Mike passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family and comforted by the loving thoughts and prayers of countless friends and associates. He was born March 13, 1944, in Savannah, GA, the second son of Robert Pentecost Steed and Doris Roop Steed. Steed was best known for his rapier wit, keen intellect, and unfailingly kind disposition. He dedicated his life truly and capably to helping his community; the customers, employees and partners of his businesses; the multiple committees, boards, and authorities on which he served; his many friends; and the members of his large extended family. He gave freely of himself, investing his efforts aimed at ensuring the happiness and success of others. Professionally, Mike Steed still worked as a partner in Red Hot Stuff, LLC (Moe's Southwest Grill, Carrollton & Newnan, GA), and as a professional mediator serving the Coweta Judicial Circuit, Magistrate Court. His primary occupation had been as CEO of Steed Company in Bowdon, GA, which was a family business in the textile industry evolving over fifty years (1957-2007) from a simple sales agency of such materials as thread, buttons, and woven labels into a full-on factory printing fabric labels by the millions to meet the needs of the apparel and textile industry across the south, and beyond. Mike enjoyed the privilege of working closely with his father, his dear friend Richard Robinson, and his first son as partners, along with numerous dedicated employees, many of whom were long serving, building their own successful careers and supporting local families and communities through their work at Steed Company. Perhaps more importantly, Steed worked tirelessly throughout and to the very end of his life as a servant and leader in his community and beyond. He served for many years as a member and chair of the Bowdon Hospital Authority, which has quietly but significantly grown and distributed assets directly and indirectly supporting the health needs of the Bowdon community for decades, and has recently created an endowment fund managed by the Community Foundation of West Georgia which will continue meeting local health needs indefinitely through a directed grant program. Steed's creativity, vision, and efforts were also instrumental in securing the location and providing local direction for KidsPeace in Bowdon, having served as chairman or board member of their Georgia Board of Associates since the organization's inception. KidsPeace is a residential treatment facility for Georgia children in need of counseling, education, support, and treatment of mostly invisible wounds resulting from mistreatment and neglect that has come to them through no fault of their own. In addition to ensuring these children have a reasonable chance for recovery and becoming productive citizens breaking the cycle of abuse as they move on to start their own careers and families the facility has become the second largest provider of employment in Bowdon. A few among the list of his other community engagements and honors are: former chair and director of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce; state host, Georgia Chamber of Commerce Red Carpet Tour; co-chair, State University of West Georgia Foundation Task Force; and he was a founding director of Carroll Tomorrow. Mike Steed has been honored for his service by having areas named for him at KidsPeace, Bowdon and at the City of Bowdon's Copeland Hall facility. He was named Carroll County Small Business Person of the Year in 1994, and Carroll County Citizen of the Year in 2004 by the Carroll County Chamber. Mike Steed had varied interests and talents. He was accomplished as a bluegrass musician and music promoter. He sang bass and helped out with whatever else needed doing in the Bullsboro Bluegrass Band, which featured partner Donnie Lee along with Jeff Partridge and two of Mike's sons, and was a sought-after featured act at barn dances, hog killings, and presidential inauguration parties from the seventies up until just a few years ago. Mike would say of this humble band: "We didn't have any fun, but we made a lot of money." In its' heyday, Bullsboro hosted a popular music festival in Newnan that was an annual favorite of the best bands and fans around the south. Later he also, perhaps not as famously, combined his love for music, his skills of organizing and motivating others' civic-mindedness, and his penchant for leadership to create the Bowdon Sertoma Club Concert Series at Copeland Hall in Bowdon, which from 2004 through 2015 featured musical acts ranging from The Fairfield Four to Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver. While these events entertained and culturally enriched the Bowdon community, they also resulted in well over $100,000 in grants quietly directed by the Bowdon Sertoma Club to meet local needs during that time. From 1990 to 2004, he also wrote a popular weekly editorial column syndicated and published in over 200 local newspapers by his dear friend David Boyd, the Newnan, GA raconteur and alleged artist who also drew the cartoons for the syndicate. Mike's writings were featured in magazines and books including the one he co-authored with Boyd simply titled, Cooking With Lard. As kind and gentle as Mike Steed was, there was also an extraordinary amount of hustle and fight in him. From the day he learned in August 2019 that he had stage 4 melanoma infecting his brain, lungs, and numerous other areas of his body, his intent and determination was to "whip cancer's ass." Because of this determination, and with the help of great caregivers, he was able to endure challenging circumstances to complete valuable works in the community which will continue right on serving after his passing, and to spend many more enjoyable days providing laughs and guidance to his extended family and many friends. He ultimately succumbed, but he never surrendered to cancer. Mike Steed was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved brother, Robert L. Steed, of Atlanta, GA. He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl Johnson Steed, to whom he well knew he owed much of his abilities and success in life. With all humility and boundless gratitude, the family confidently claims that Cheryl Steed is in fact a superhero. There are five children and twelve grandchildren in Mike and Cheryl's family. Mike is survived by his son Zach Steed of Carrollton, his wife Kelly and their children Caroline, Zane, Anna, and Elise; his son Noah Steed of Bowdon, his wife Connie and their children Marlow and Hank; his daughter Loree Johnson Robinson of Carrollton, her husband Will and their children Anna and Nell; his son David, his wife Lisa and their children Julie Anne and Jake; and his son Wesley Johnson, Captain, USN, of Alexandria, VA and his children Conor and Brody. Because of health concerns and legal restrictions on public gatherings related to the SARS-Cov-2 novel coronavirus pandemic, the family regrets that a public gathering recognizing Mr. Steed's passing must be postponed until a later date. A small, private ceremony to mark the occasion will take place next week. The family grieves the loss of opportunity to receive and respond to condolences in the conventional ways at this time, and gratefully hopes all who knew Mike Steed also know their thoughts, prayers, and messages have come through and have provided much needed comfort as intended. Also, the legacy of Mike Steed's efforts and attention to the betterment of his community, his work, his friends, and his family will persist in immeasurable ways. In that spirit, the family invites and encourages those who wish to honor his life to make charitable contributions to either or both of the following two organizations which were dear to his heart, and which had been the focus of much of his recent effort: The Community Foundation of West Georgia will receive donations in honor of Mike either by texting "MIKESTEED" 44321, or by mailing checks to CFWG, 807 S. Park Street, Carrollton, GA 30117. (Please note: "Mike Steed Memorial Fund" on the check); and KidsPeace of Georgia, where donors can be sure their contributions are directed to benefit the Bowdon campus by indicating their contributions are "in memory of Mike Steed" online at www.kidspeace.org/donate or by mailing checks noting the same to KidsPeace, 101 KidsPeace Drive, Bowdon, GA 30108. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com. Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2020