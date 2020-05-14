|
STOREN, Mike On Thursday, May 7, 2020, Mike Storen, loving father, grandfather and husband, renowned sports executive and business entrepreneur and proud member of the Fighting Irish family, passed away from a rare form of cancer at the age of 84. Mike was born on September 14, 1935 in Michigan City, IN and after attending the University of Notre Dame, he served for five years as a US Marine prior to his four-decade career as a sports executive. He is survived by his loving wife Lynn, and his beloved kids and their spouses: Hannah and Dan Hicks, Mark Storen and Triona Longeran, Duke and Barbara Storen, Lisa Roberts and Susan and Brad Duncan. Mike adored his 14 grandchildren, Hannah, Ellery and Riley Hicks, Patrick Storen, Kathleen Seaton, Murphy Storen, Sive Kelliher, James, Caroline, Alex, Julia and Erin Storen, and Riley and Braxton Duncan. Memorial gifts may be made to the V Foundation for Cancer Research at https://www.v.org/mikestoren.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 14, 2020