MILAM, Claude Douglas "Doug" Claude Douglas Milam ("Doug") passed away on April 16, 2020 at his residence in Duluth with his loving companion, Melissa Marie Vanderhoof and family by his side. He was preceded in death by his father, Claude Thomas Milam, mother, Isabelle Smith Milam, wife, Susan Lynn Young Milam, brother, Terry Alan Milam, his children, Miles Milam, Courtney Tippy, Liberty Berman, and 6 grandchildren, Abigail and Miles Milam, Marin and Carson Tippy, Parker and Eli Berman. Against all odds, Doug came out of the infamous neighborhood known as TechWood, the first housing project constructed in the U.S. As a young kid he worked for the AJC selling newspapers on street corners then as a young man he would transition to writing obituaries, monitored the AP wire service, and handling subscriber inquires. The editor at that time, Harold E. Davis, saw untapped potential in Doug and helped him gain admittance into college. He would go on to graduate with Honors from The University of Georgia in 1965 with a BA in Business Admin and Finance. He proudly served 7 years in the U.S. Navy Aviation Division from 1965 to 1972. He was employed by the Coca-Cola Company in corporate marketing and was recognized for his region having the highest sales. He went on to work as an executive at the Sinclair Oil Company and the McDonald's Corporation. His wealth of experience led him to establish the real estate brokerage and development companies of The Milam Company and Blazer Properties. As a real estate developer, he was proud of not only of his beautiful residential developments, but also his conservation efforts. He fought government bureaucracy to protect the Chattahoochee from unnecessary utility crossings and persuaded other developers and City leaders to protect Indian Burial grounds. He also served as the Developer Representative on the National Park Service Committee that helped to empower the EPA and ARC with their metro Atlanta area conservation efforts. Doug enjoyed many hobbies; his favorite was sailboat racing and competing on Lake Lanier. He won the Maxi Division and overall Atlanta Auxiliary Association Sailboat Racing Championship in 1981. The 80-acre equestrian estate Doug created along the Chattahoochee River was his beloved sanctuary. He started a thoroughbred racing operation and won races with the horses raised on his farm. Although Doug poured his efforts into his successful businesses, he was most proud of his wife and three children who surpassed his expectations. He always felt his life was completely fulfilled and he had many friends and family who understood his uniqueness. He was someone who told it like it was and enjoyed others with the same caliber. Music spoke to him throughout his life, offering him condolence and self-reflection. His final tribute songs at his ceremony were, "I Did It My Way" by Elvis Presley and "The Lucky One" by Howard Livingston.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2020