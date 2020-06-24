Mildred Blensinger

BLENSINGER, Mildred Mildred (Millie) Blensinger, 93, of Missoula, MT and formerly of Atlanta, died on June 14, 2020. She is best remembered for her full-time ministry as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Millie was a professional dog groomer for many years, yet her real joy came from spending the majority of her time teaching others about God's promises for the future. A private memorial will be held for family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store