Mildred Blensinger
BLENSINGER, Mildred Mildred (Millie) Blensinger, 93, of Missoula, MT and formerly of Atlanta, died on June 14, 2020. She is best remembered for her full-time ministry as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Millie was a professional dog groomer for many years, yet her real joy came from spending the majority of her time teaching others about God's promises for the future. A private memorial will be held for family and friends.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 24, 2020.
