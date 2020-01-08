|
DAUGHERTY (JARMAN), Mildred Mildred Jarman Daugherty, 86, died peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. Mildred was born in Nashville, TN, on March 31, 1933, the daughter of Claude and Mildred Jarman. After attending Ward Belmont School for Women and Lindenwood University, she moved to Atlanta where she worked at Robinson Humphrey, Dorsey Alston and later at Laura Pearce, Ltd. In 1975, she married William H. Major. Following his passing in 1998, she married Ben Daugherty. Mildred had a vibrant personality with a great flair for fashion and home design. She also enjoyed painting, entertaining, and cooking. She will be missed by many. She is survived by her brother Claude Jarman, Jr.(Katie), nephews Claude Jarman III, Murray Jarman (Monique), and nieces Elizabeth Suddeth (John), Natalie Jarman, Vanessa Getty (Billy), Sarah Jarman, Charlotte Jarman, and by William Major, III (Patty), Leigh Conley (Clint), Barry Major (Angie), Alan Daugherty, and 6 grandchildren. Visitation will be on Friday, Jan. 10, from 10 AM - 11 AM, at the Woodlawn Cemetery Chapel, 660 Thompson Lane, Nashville, TN 37204, with a graveside service to follow at 11:30 AM, at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Atlanta Humane Society.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 8, 2020