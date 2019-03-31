DOUGHTON, Mildred Mildred Ann Doughton, 89, passed away peacefully at her home in Tucker, Georgia on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. A Memorial service will be held Saturday, April 6th at 4:00 PM in the chapel of Marietta Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 3:00 4:00 PM prior to the service at Marietta Funeral Home at 915 Piedmont Rd., Marietta, GA 30066, 770.422.1234. Mildred Ann was born in the rural community of Sydnorsville, Virginia (now Rocky Mount) to Doctor Munsey Ramsey and Mattie Irene Ramsey on December 28, 1929. She was the third youngest of 12 children. Her brothers and sisters, who called her Milly, have all predeceased her except for the baby sister, Nancy Turner, who still resides in Rocky Mount, Virginia. She was married to Charlie James Doughton for 61 years. They built a home in Rocky Mount on family land and had three children: Cheryl Ann, Gary Lee, and Susan Renea. Milly completed secretarial training post high school but chose to spend her time running a busy household. She was close to her parents, and even shared a homemade cake business with her mother. They were well known for their amazing fresh coconut cakes. When Charlie felt called into ministry, Milly graciously gave up her home, reliable income, and proximity to family to follow his calling to Wilmore, Kentucky on the faith that God would provide. She worked as a secretary at Asbury Theological Seminary and without hesitation, provided the family income and care. The ministry eventually led the family to Marietta, Georgia, where Milly worked at Jackson and King Realty as a secretary where she became known as Ann because the other secretary was named Mildred. Mr. BB King was impressed by her talent and encouraged her to become a real estate agent. She was passionate and successful in real estate sales and secured a well-funded retirement for the couple by investing in rental houses. She served with Charlie at many churches in the North Georgia United Methodist Conference. The couple met many wonderful people and enjoyed great friendships in the ministry. They retired to Kennesaw, Georgia and became members of County Line United Methodist in the nearby city of Acworth. Charlie and Ann traveled in their motorhome and wintered in Florida where they enjoyed new friends. They were tent holders and attended the Marietta Camp meeting for many years. Charlie passed away in January of 2012 and Ann resided in Senior living where she found meaningful friendships and enjoyable activities. Her last residence was Phoenix of Tucker where she was the beneficiary of the loving staff and caring friends. Ann is known for her sweet smile and agreeable personality. Her children remember her for her tenacious spirit and hard- working determination. She expressed her love by her service to others. She found great joy in her grandchildren John III, James, Eric, Katie, Ramsey/Rachael and Lacey. Contributions can be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church 781 Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30308 @ www.stmarkumc.org/donate Online condolences may be made at www.mariettafuneralhome.org Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary