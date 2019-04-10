|
EDWARDS, Mildred M. "Millie" Mildred "Millie" M. Edwards, 92 of Stone Mountain, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Edwards was the widow of Isaac Clyde Edwards. A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at A.S. Turner and Son's Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2773 N. Decatur Road, Decatur, Georgia from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. A Funeral service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at Oak Grove UMC, 1722 Oak Grove Road, Decatur, Georgia.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 10, 2019