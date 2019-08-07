Services
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
(770) 964-4800
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
Mildred Ferguson Obituary
FERGUSON, Mildred W. Mildred Walker Ferguson, age 95, of College Park passed away August 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband James L. Ferguson, Sr. Mrs. Ferguson is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Cory Juhl; son, James L. Ferguson, Jr.; and grandchildren, Morgan Juhl and Noah Juhl. A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 10th at 2 PM at the chapel of Parrott Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in College Park. The family will receive friends Friday, August 9th from 5 to 8 PM at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, (770) 964-4800. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 7, 2019
