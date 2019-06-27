HARPER, Mildred L. Mildred Louise Barnes Harper was born on October 14, 1927. Her parents, General Barnes, Jr. and Georgian Tinsley Barnes, raised their 11 children on the family's 200 acre farm in Vienna, GA. While attending Albany State College, Mildred met her future husband, Hoyt Harper of Toccoa, GA, who had returned to college after serving in World War II. She transferred to Lamar School of Nursing at Augusta University and graduated with a BS in 1951. Mildred and Hoyt married and settled in Frankfurt, KY where she worked as a registered nurse and he was a college professor. Later, they relocated to Milwaukee, WI when Hoyt accepted a position as the state's first Black psychologist. Mildred worked at St. Michael's Hospital in the labor and delivery ward where she spent most of her career. In 1999, Mildred moved to Atlanta to be close to her daughters. Mildred transcended this life at her home of 20 years on June 20, 2019 surrounded by her children, Wendi, Hoyt II, Karen, and Jennifer. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary