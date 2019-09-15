|
KING, Mildred Mildred Tolbert Osner King died on September 4, 2019, at Canterbury Court where she has lived since 2006. She was born in Gainesville, Georgia, on November 3, 1926, to Mr. and Mrs. Minor Eugene Tolbert and was predeceased by her brothers Joel Tolbert and Eugene Tolbert, husband Deane Osner in 1956 and second husband of 52 years, Richard W. King in 2010. She is survived by her sons, Joel Osner (Neung), Woody King (Meridy), daughter Carol Osner, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She graduated in three years from Brenau College where she was a member of Delta Zeta. After moving to Grant Park with her husband Deane in 1949, they joined Rock Springs Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday School to fifty-five 1st graders. They were charter members of Cherokee Town Club. She and Dick were members of Capital City Club and charter members of Northwest Presbyterian Church, where she was the first President of Women of the Church. They later joined Peachtree Presbyterian Church where she was involved in the Agape Sunday School Class. Mildred's interests included the Magnolia Garden Club; volunteering at the High Museum, Atlanta Symphony, and Swan Coach House, and being a Pink Lady at Crawford Long Hospital, where she was featured on the magazine cover. Donations in her memory may be made to the Agape Youth and Family Center, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, or a . A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 22nd, 2 PM at Northwest Presbyterian Church followed by a reception.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 15, 2019