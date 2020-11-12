1/
Mildred Mainor
MAINOR (HOPKINS), Mildred

Mildred Hopkins Mainor, 91, passed away on Thursday, November 10th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Harry Mainor, and is survived by her sons, David (Kay) and Charlie (Sandra), eight grandchildren and one great grandchild. Her visitation will be Sunday, November 15th from 12:00 – 2:00 pm at A.S. Turner Funeral Home and the service will be in their Chapel immediately following. Please visit asturner.com to sign her online guestbook and to view the full details.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
A.S. Turner Funeral Home
NOV
15
Service
02:00 PM
A.S. Turner Funeral Home
or

