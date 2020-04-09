|
SHARP, Mildred Mildred Sharp, age 91, of Tucker GA, passed away on April 4, 2020 after a short illness. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Sharp and she leaves to cherish in her loving memories: 6 step-children who reside in TX, her beloved nieces and nephews, Ava Johnson, Deborah Jones, Gloria Webb (Jesse), Chester Johnson, Clarence A. Jones (Almeda), George Johnson, and Steven Johnson and a host of many other relatives and dear friends. Memorial Services to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com to express condolences and for more information. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes (South Dekalb Chapel) 404-241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 9, 2020