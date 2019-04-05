SHEFFIELD, Mildred Mildred Harris Sheffield of Atlanta, GA, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. She was 2 days shy of her 92nd birthday. Mildred was born on April 5, 1927, in Siler City, NC, to the late Paul Dalton and Mallie Straughn Harris. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brother, Herbert Harris, and sisters, Linda Humphrey and Betty Lambert. Mildred grew up on a beautiful farm in a loving and supportive family, close to many other relatives that she loved and adored, creating in her an internal joy and foundation of love for family and people. After graduating from Louisburg College, she moved to Greensboro and was then transferred by Sears to Atlanta where she got married and raised 5 children. When the kids were mostly out of the house, she began another career working for the City of Atlanta. Upon retirement from the City, she worked part time as a Doorkeeper for the Georgia House of Representatives when they were in session. She looked forward to every legislative session because she enjoyed her experience there so much, mostly due to the social interaction and great people that she encountered. She was an active member of Clairmont Presbyterian Church and not only did she love her neighborhood, but she was loved by many there. One of Mildred's passions became ballroom dancing, which brought her many friends, much enjoyment, and many, many clothes. She is survived by her children Leonard Sheffield (Kathie), Ann Sheffield, Joan Funderburk (Jeff), Roger Sheffield, Don Sheffield (Marian), grandchildren Alex and Austin Sheffield and Cassidy and Stephen Funderburk, and siblings Reid Harris, Welford Harris (Pat), Nancy Laird (Andrew), & Wayne Harris (Pat). We are grateful for the incredible care that she received from her many caregivers at Brighton Gardens of Dunwoody. She will have a graveside service on Saturday, April 6, 2019, 4:30 PM, at Meroney United Methodist Church in Bear Creek, NC and a memorial service on Monday, April 8, 2019, 1 PM, at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, Wilson Chapel, 3434 Roswell Road NW, Atlanta. The family will receive friends for an hour prior to the service in the Parlor. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary