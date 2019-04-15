Services
Mildred THAXTON Obituary
THAXTON, Mildred Mildred "Mickey" Thaxton, 87, of Peachtree City, GA passed away April 13, 2019. Mrs. Thaxton was retired from F.C. & A. in Peachtree City, GA. She was also a member of Christ's Church at Whitewater. Survivors include Daughters; Terrie (Anthony) Thuman and, Tammy (Bill) Lackey, Son; James Michael Davis, Stepdaughters; Sheilah (Wayne) Doyal, Olivia Thaxton, and Lynn (Larry) Elzey, Grandchildren; Michelle, Ashley, Trey, Nicholas, Cassidy, and Abby, Great Grandchildren; 5, and 1 Great Great Grandchild. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Carl J. Mowell & Son Fayetteville. The interment will be at Crest Lawn Memorial Park, Atlanta, GA. The family will receive friends Tuesday 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Southwest Christian Hospice at swchristiancare.org. Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Homes www.mowellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 15, 2019
