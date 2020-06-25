Mildred Thompson

THOMPSON (PENDLEY), Mildred Marie Mrs. Mildred Marie Pendley Thompson, 87, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was born in Forsyth County, GA, daughter of the late E.B. "Red" Pendley and Marie Harrison Pendley. She worked for Southern Bell as a Comptroller from 1949-1954 and moved to Jacksonville in 1973 with her husband, Fred Thompson and family. Mildred was a beautiful, slender redhead and got a lot of "wolf whistles". She loved to spend time with her family camping and later in life, she made 140 birdhouse lamps from scratch. Preceding her in death are her parents, husband, 1 son, Fred Thompson, Jr., 2 sisters, Martha Elaine Fowler and Elizabeth Ann Bohannon and 1 brother, Charles Henry Pendley. Surviving family include 2 children, Kimberly (Donna Wheeler) Goode and Brent Thompson, 1 daughter-in-law, Julia Ball Thompson, 5 grandchildren, Stephen (Tracie) Thompson, Jeb Goode, Jonas Goode, Jared (Letecia) Goode and Gabbie (Neil) Enguerra, 5 great-grandchildren, Kenny, Mason, Slade, Starla and Lucy. Graveside funeral service will be held at 11 AM, on Saturday, June 27, at Historic Heritage Garden Cemetery (formerly Flint Cemetery) in Douglas County, GA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org). Peeples Family Funeral Homes (www.pffh.com) is serving the Thompson Family.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 25, 2020.