TRIMBLE, Mildred Stroud Homegoing service celebrating the life of Mildred Stroud Trimble will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Rd., SW, Atlanta, Rev. Dr. Aaron L. Parker, pastor. Interment at Lincoln Cemetery. Her remains will lie in state at the church at 12:00 p.m. followed by the Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony at 1:00 p.m. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Norman S. Trimble (Clara), two granddaughters, Monica Trimble and Michelle Franklin; sister, Geraldine Stroud Talton; grandson-in-law, great great granddaughter, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The viewing will be held Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., chapel of W.D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, 300 Griffin St., McDonough, (770) 957-4337, www.wdlemonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 9, 2019