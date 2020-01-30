|
ASH, Milton Milton Ash, 84, of Peachtree City, passed away on Jan. 22, 2020. He was born on Aug. 18, 1935 in Atlanta to the late Bartley and Nona Ash. Milton retired from Owen Illinois Glass Company and has been a Fayette County resident since 1965. Milton is survived by his wife, Marcia Ash, daughters, Cheryl Huddleston (Bill) and Pam Roof (Ted), granddaughters, Julie Scurry (Carter) and Jennilee Huddleston, grandsons, T.D. Roof and Mic Roof, and brother-in-law, Michael Drury. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM, on Saturday, Feb 1, at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Peachtree City. The family will receive friends from 10 AM - 11 AM, prior to the service at the funeral home. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City www.mowells.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 30, 2020