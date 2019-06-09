Resources More Obituaries for Milton FARRIS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Milton Carl FARRIS

FARRIS, Milton Carl 1944-2019 Milton Carl Farris, 74, died at his home in Buckhead, surrounded by family and friends, on Thursday, June 6, 2019 of complications from exposure to Agent Orange while serving as a combat soldier in Vietnam. Mr. Farris was born on September 9, 1944 and raised in Southwest Atlanta where he attended Brown High School before graduating from Southwest High School in 1962. So beloved was he by his wife's friends, he was made an honorary classmate of her Southwest DeKalb High School Class of 1965. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1963-1966. In the U.S. Army Airborne, he was stationed at Fort Benning then sent to Vietnam where he served in Company B, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment where he participated in two major campaigns including the Battle of la Drang Valleythe first major battle between the U.S. Army and the North Vietnamese Army as portrayed in the movie, "We Were Soldiers Onceand Young." Among other commendations and medals earned are the Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm Unit Citation, and the Combat Infantry Badge. Mr. Farris graduated from Georgia State University in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science degree. A successful entrepreneur and businessman, he was the owner of Farris & Associates, a commercial real estate brokerage firm; CEO of Silva Gas Technologies (later acquired by Rentech); and served as a Fulton County Commissioner in the 1990s. As a Fulton County Commissioner, Mr. Farris was instrumental in securing the funding for the 1996 Olympic Stadium with no cost to the taxpayers. He offered enthusiastic support to the Fulton County Police Department, particularly for their health, safety and well-being while protecting the citizens of Fulton County. Mr. Farris loved being with his family at their Lake Burton home and, over the last 50 years, their vacation homes in the Florida Panhandle where he participated in numerous billfish tournaments. He was a teller of tall tales and funny stories while holding courtand a Grey Goose on the rockswith his golf buddies at the "round table" in the men's locker room at the Capital City Club. In addition to being a member of Capital City, he was a member of the Atlanta Athletic Club for 48 years. He was a supporter of the Piedmont Hospital Foundation and InCommunity (formerly enAble of Georgia), a provider of residential and day services for adults with developmental disabilities. Mr. Farris is survived by his wife of 51 years, Peggy Borg Farris, and two sons, all of Atlanta: Milton Glenn "M.G." Farris, II (Lelanie Morrison Farris) and their son Julian Carl Farris; and Evan Borg Farris, whose developmental disabilities launched their 40-year commitment to support children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Others who survive him, also of Atlanta, include: his sister, Janet Farris Boden (Walter); brothers, William Derrick "Derry" Farris, and Stewart Glenn Farris (Susan); and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Many more touched by Mr. Farris's resilience, sense of humor, and basic decency will miss him, too. He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton Glenn Farris and Elizabeth Herzberg Farris, and his sister, Sandra Farris Ragan. A celebration of his life will be held Tuesday, June 11th, at 3 p.m. at Peachtree Presbyterian Church in the Kellett Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Piedmont Healthcare, Piedmont Atlanta Tower Capital Campaign, 2001 Peachtree Road, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30309 or www.piedmont.org; or InCommunity, 1200 Old Ellis Road, Roswell, GA 30076. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 9, 2019