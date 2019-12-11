|
CLARK, Milton A. Milton A Clark, age 93, of Stockbridge, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, at 1 PM at Horis A. Ward - Fairview Chapel, 376 Fairview Road, Stockbridge. Interment will follow at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Milton was married to Betty Miller Clark for nearly 70 years, until her passing in 2015. He is survived by sons, Lee (Carol) Clark and Tim Clark; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Wyman (Mary Frances) Clark; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 6 PM - 8 PM at the funeral home and 1 hour prior to the service on Friday. Condolences may be offered at www.HorisAWardFairviewChapel.com. Horis A. Ward Funeral Home - Fairview Chapel, (770) 474-1231.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 11, 2019