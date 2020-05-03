Services
Graveside service
Monday, May 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Westview Cemetery
Milton Clay Obituary
CLAY, Milton Milton Clay (M.C.), BOWDEN, formerly of the Peoplestown Community (SE Atlanta) and of recent years NW Atlanta, passed away on April 27, 2020. Graveside Service will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020, at 11 AM, at Westview Cemetery. He is survived by wife Sara Walton Bowden, children, grandchildren, siblings and many other relatives and friends. TODAY, Sunday, May 3, public vewing, 1 6 all in accordance with current regulations related to social distancing.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2020
