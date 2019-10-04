|
JACKSON, Jr., Milton Milton Frank Jackson, Jr., 55, a resident of Suwanee GA, passed away on September 26, 2019. Milton was married for 26 years as a devoted husband to Darla and a loving father of two sons, Lance and Blake. He was a graduate of the University of Notre Dame where he played football from 1982-1987 as a starting Wide Receiver. Milton was elected into the Iowa High School Football Hall of Fame in 2018. He spent his career working in the accounting/finance field in various capacities as a CPA. All that knew Milton can attest to his devoted love for the Lord and of his living example as an upright man walking before God. Memorial Services will be Saturday October 5th, at 10:30 AM, at Holy Church of God in Christ, Buford GA. Funeral Services will be October 12th, at 11 AM, the Israel of God's Church W.H.A.; Indianapolis, Indiana. Visitation will be held October 11th 7 - 9 PM, at Crown Hill Funeral Home; Indianapolis.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 4, 2019