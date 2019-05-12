DEITCH, Milton Joseph Milton Joseph Deitch, retired Atlanta urologist, died Friday, May 10, 2019, at the age of 85 following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease and Parkinson's Disease. Born in Chattanooga, TN, he attended the McCallie School and then earned his undergraduate degree from Princeton University, and his medical degree from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO. He moved to Atlanta to complete his medical training in 1961 and then practiced urology in Atlanta for 35 years, primarily from his Perimeter Urology office. A founding member of Temple Sinai in Sandy Springs, he served as the synagogue's second president and remained an active, engaged member of the congregation, offering leadership and support throughout the synagogue's history. Milton's natural curiosity made him a great traveler, exploring sites throughout the U.S and around the world. He was both an avid sports fan and amateur athlete who waterskied, snow skied and was always up for a game of catch. Golf was his passion. He enjoyed big band music and loved dancing to it. And, most and best of all, he loved and was devoted to his family. Following his retirement, Milton and his wife, Sara, moved to Daufuskie Island, SC, where he served in a variety of local leadership positions, in between beach walks and golf games. Milton was predeceased by his parents, Isadore and Anna Deitch; and his sister, Rochelle Deitch Eber. In addition to his wife, Milton is survived by his sons, Joel (Corey-Jan Albert), David (Jody Miller), Jonathan, and Daniel (Jessica Beaushene Deitch); and his grandchildren, Cameron Albert-Deitch and Maxxe Albert-Deitch. He will be deeply missed by extended family, innumerable friends, classmates and colleagues. The family would like to express its gratitude to the staff of Brookdale Memory Care on Hilton Head Island, SC, for their compassionate care and support during his illness. Funeral services will be held at Temple Sinai on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with a graveside service to follow at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Deitch Family Library Resource Fund at Temple Sinai or to a . Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 12, 2019