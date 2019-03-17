|
|
JACKSON, Jr., Milus Milus Jackson Jr, affectionately known all his life as "Bubba", passed from labor to reward, March 8, 2019. Bubba was preceded in death by parents, Milus, Sr and Bernice Jackson, sisters, Linda Jackson Carter and Claudette Jackson Winfrey. Survived by brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Ruthie \Jackson along with many nieces, nephews and other adoring family members and friends. Services celebrating the life of Bubba will be held, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 11am at Murray Bros. Funeral Home Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd, Atlanta, GA. Viewing of the remains will be held the same day as the funeral beginning at 9am.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 17, 2019