|
|
PASCANER (BARASCH), Mina Claire After a long and difficult illness, Mina Claire Barasch Pascaner passed away Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 at the age of 89. A master teacher who was innovative in her classroom and mentored other teachers, Mina was simply crazy about children. She was drawn to them and they to her. She was a respected educator in Levittown, New York for over 30 years. An elegant and sophisticated woman, Mina graced our lives with her wit, intelligence, and high level of emotional IQ. She was poised and thoughtful, and gave the best advice. Thanksgiving was her favorite holiday and she was always the hostess, creating custom menus that delighted her guests. The beach was her favorite place as it brought floods of wonderful memories of childhood summers on Long Beach with her grandparents. She created special memories for her own grandchildren at their beloved Sunset Beach in North Carolina, a cherished two weeks each summer. Post retirement in 1989, Mina and her late husband of almost 62 years, Milton, moved to Atlanta. A love like theirs is like a rare gem; they were the most dedicated, adoring, and loyal couple. They traveled the word together exploring museums and ruins, and then regaled their family with their adventures. Mina is survived by her loving and devoted children; her son, Joel and his wife Karen and her daughter, Beth Boger and her husband, Bentley. Her greatest joys were her four grandchildren: Jack, Olivia, and Zoe Boger and Aaron Pascaner. We will forever carry our Mina, and her incredible generosity, affection, and love, with us. Memorable donations can be made to Sloane Kettering Cancer Center, PO Box 27106, NY, NY 10087-7106
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 30, 2020