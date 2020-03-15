|
REES, Minnie Blevins "Min" Minnie ( Min ) Blevins Rees passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020. She was born on June 25, 1930, the daughter of the late Bruce Blevins and Lucy Moore Blevins. She was a graduate of Tennessee Wesleyan College and a 56 year member of Shallowford Presbyterian Church. She started her career with Richardson Realty in 1958 and remained there until her retirement. Her loving husband of 57 years, Kenneth J. Rees, Jr., predeceased her in 2010. Survivors are one daughter and son-in-law Sandi Rees McClain and William H. McClain IV of Cartersville, Georgia; Two granddaughters Meredith McClain Thomas (husband Dr. Jay Thomas) Rome, Georgia and Dr. Michelle McClain Calabro (husband Tom Calabro) Shelby, North Carolina; Two grandsons Mark McClain (wife Lindsay McClain) and Matt McClain (wife Chrissy McClain) both of Atlanta; Sister Ethel Blevins, Marietta, Georgia; Brother and sister-in-law Butch and Leanne Blevins, Blue Springs, Missouri; a niece Lindsey Blevins Volmert (husband Ryan Volmert) and 12 great-grandchildren. She donated her body to Emory University School of Medicine. Due to the virus, memorial services will be rescheduled at a later date to be announced.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2020