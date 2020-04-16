Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Services will be limited to immediate family only
will be live streamed on Vimeo.com /Murray Brothers
Minnie Robinson

Minnie Robinson


1942 - 2020
Minnie Robinson Obituary
ROBINSON, Rev. Minnie Tigner Rev. Minnie Tigner Robinson of Atlanta and longtime pastor with the United Methodist Church, passed away on April 12. 2020. Celebration Of Life Service will be held on Fri., April 17 , 2020 at 11am at Murray Brothers Funeral Home 1199 Utoy Springs Rd.; SW; Atlanta , GA . Rev. Willie George Tigner, Jr. Will officiate. Entombment Lincoln Cemetery. TODAY, Thur. Public Viewing from 1 6 . Services will be limited to immediate family only and will be live streamed on Vimeo.com /Murray Brothers.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 16, 2020
