Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel
4550 Peachtree Road Ne
Atlanta, GA 30319
(404) 261-3510
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Arlington Memorial Park
in Lakeside section
Sandy Springs, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Creech
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam Creech


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miriam Creech Obituary
CREECH, Miriam Miriam Buhman Creech, of Atlanta passed away February 19, 2020. She was born in Atlanta on August 27, 1930 to Charles and Lillian Buhman. Miriam was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Creech, Sr. She attended Grady High School. She and her husband Jim traveled the country as his career took them to Tennessee, California, Texas and eventually back to Atlanta. As a young housewife, Miriam had interest in several civic organizations. Her later years were enjoyed traveling and playing golf as a member of the Atlanta Athletic Club. She is survived by her son Jim Creech (Robin) and her daughter Janet Christofel (Dave). She had 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held Saturday, February 29, at 1 PM, at Arlington Memorial Park in Lakeside section, Sandy Springs, GA. The family of Miriam Creech wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of Arbor Terrace Crabapple for their compassionate careover the past three years. H.M. Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill Funeral Home, 4550 Peachtree Road, NE Atlanta, GA 30319.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miriam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -