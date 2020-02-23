|
CREECH, Miriam Miriam Buhman Creech, of Atlanta passed away February 19, 2020. She was born in Atlanta on August 27, 1930 to Charles and Lillian Buhman. Miriam was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Creech, Sr. She attended Grady High School. She and her husband Jim traveled the country as his career took them to Tennessee, California, Texas and eventually back to Atlanta. As a young housewife, Miriam had interest in several civic organizations. Her later years were enjoyed traveling and playing golf as a member of the Atlanta Athletic Club. She is survived by her son Jim Creech (Robin) and her daughter Janet Christofel (Dave). She had 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held Saturday, February 29, at 1 PM, at Arlington Memorial Park in Lakeside section, Sandy Springs, GA. The family of Miriam Creech wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of Arbor Terrace Crabapple for their compassionate careover the past three years. H.M. Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill Funeral Home, 4550 Peachtree Road, NE Atlanta, GA 30319.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 23, 2020