CRUTCHFIELD, Miriam Miriam Almony Crutchfield of Atlanta, Georgia passed away peacefully at Agape Hospice of Lexington, South Carolina on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the age of 101 surrounded by her family. Miriam loved family and always enjoyed family celebrations, beach vacations, and playing piano for family and friends. She was fun and loved to play games. Mother lived a life rich with babies, family, birthdays, weddings, and sadly, funeralsa life with many close connections. God blessed Mother with 4 children---plus Carol Barker Clarke, 10 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 6 great great-grandchildren. She was a member of Briarlake Baptist Church and the Beacon Sunday School class. Miriam was born in Branford, Florida on January 31, 1919. She was the firstborn to Estelle Kemp Almony and Franklin Clayton Almony. Rosalind Blake was her sweet younger sister, born in 1925, and sadly predeceased her. She was raised in Palatka, Florida, and was the local pianist for most town events. She went to Florida State College for Women, now known as Florida State University. She met Grady Alexander Crutchfield, while living in Palatka. They were married in 1938 and moved to Jacksonville, Florida. They had 4 children, Jeannine Peaker, Bob Crutchfield, Judy Meadows and Joan Pierce. They moved to Atlanta in 1954. They lived next door to the Bainbridge family in Atlanta, who became our family. As blessings go, Mrs. B. became Mother's next door neighbor again when she moved into Kings'Bridge Retirement Community. A graveside service will be held at Floral Hills Cemetery, with a Memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2020