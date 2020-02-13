|
|
FOLMAR, Miriam Pearson Miriam Pearson Folmar, 91, died on Feb 5, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. She was born in Troy, Alabama, to Miriam Woods Pearson Folmar and Marshall Bibb Folmar on May 13, 1928. She was preceded in death by her sister, Ann Folmar Montmeat of New Canaan, Connecticut,four brothers, Wilson Bibb Folmar II of New York City, Oliver Wiley Folmar of Denver, Colorado, James Murphree Folmar and Emory McCord Folmar, both of Montgomery, Alabama as well as two nephews, David Pearson Folmar and James Murphree Folmar Jr., both of Montgomery. She is survived by nephews Wilson Bibb Folmar III (Deborah O'Connell Folmar) and John Kurt Montmeat (Yvonne Anderson Montmeat), nieces Margaret Folmar Dauber (Mark Allan Dauber), Elizabeth Folmar Cork, Lois Folmar Turnipseed (James Lorenzo Turnipseed), and Martha Harre (James Gilpin Harre), and cousins Mary Lillian Walker (Sean Smith Senior) and the Honorable Jacob Allen Walker, III (Edith Walker), and her dear friends and companions Sally and Beth Winter. Raised in Troy, and later Montgomery, she graduated Cum Laude from the Margaret Booth School. She majored in Education at Auburn University where she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority, graduating in 1950. With a strong independent streak and intellectual curiosity typical to her family, she moved to Atlanta as a single woman and took a job at Citizens and Southern National Bank. She soon moved to The Robinson-Humphrey Company as a secretary, rising through the ranks under the mentorship of Irvin Ragsdale until obtaining her broker's license. She retired from Prudential-Bache in 1990, after which she devoted years of her life to caring for her aging mother. Never married, she loved each generation of nieces and nephews as if they were her own children. After her mother's passing, she delighted in global adventures,fine foods, martinis, Godiva chocolates, her bridge club, family gossip, speaking her mind, laughter, and acts of uncommon generosity. A graveside service will be held at 3PM, Friday, February 14, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northside United Methodist Church of Atlanta via their website, www.northsideumc.org/give/.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 13, 2020