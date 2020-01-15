Services
ADAMS (GOODLETT), Miriam Mrs. Miriam Goodlett Adams of Atlanta, passed January 8, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, 11 AM at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, 306 Peyton Rd., SW, with Father Timothy Black, officiating. Interment, Westview Cemetery. The remains will be placed in state at the church at 9:30 AM. The cortege will assemble at the residence by 9:15 AM. The remains will only be viewed the morning of the service at the church. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 15, 2020
