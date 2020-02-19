|
HIGHTOWER, Miriam Carroll Miriam Carroll Hightower of Memphis, TN, passed away in Jasper, GA on Feb. 14, 2020. Mrs. Hightower graduated from the University of Tennessee where she was a member of the Chi Omega Fraternity. Miriam worked for the FBI in Washington, D.C. and Delta Airlines in Atlanta. In 1954 she met and fell in love with Edward A. Hightower, Jr. of Long Island, NY. The couple married in 1955 and resided in Atlanta where they raised their three children. Miriam was a devoted mother, church member and volunteer. She is survived by her two sons, Ed Hightower of Jasper, GA, and Allan Hightower of Asheville, NC., six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her only daughter, Marti Hightower, died unexpectedly in 2018. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM, on Thursday, Feb. 27 at Wieuca Rd. Baptist Church, 3626 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta , GA 30326. The family will receive visitors in the chapel prior to the service. Donations may be made to The Salvation Army.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 19, 2020