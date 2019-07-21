|
|
JELLINS, Miriam Harris 1927-2019 Was born February 4, 1927. She passed away on July 13, 2019 at the age of 92. She was a faithful member of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church. She was a resident of Atlanta for 90 years. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ethel Harris Harvey, father: Fred Harvey, and husband Kenneth Myron Jellins. She is survived by her son, Lionel R. Jellins(Charic), son: Nicholas P. Jellins, grandchildren: Mathew, Daniel, Sigourney, Whittaker and Tennyson. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, Atlanta, Ga. at 12:00pm. Rev Jimmy Gibson, officiating.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 21, 2019