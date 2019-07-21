Services
Johnson Funeral Home Inc. - Houston
5730 Calhoun
Houston, TX 77021
(713) 747-9604
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Mount Olive Baptist Church
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Jellins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam Jellins


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miriam Jellins Obituary
JELLINS, Miriam Harris 1927-2019 Was born February 4, 1927. She passed away on July 13, 2019 at the age of 92. She was a faithful member of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church. She was a resident of Atlanta for 90 years. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ethel Harris Harvey, father: Fred Harvey, and husband Kenneth Myron Jellins. She is survived by her son, Lionel R. Jellins(Charic), son: Nicholas P. Jellins, grandchildren: Mathew, Daniel, Sigourney, Whittaker and Tennyson. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, Atlanta, Ga. at 12:00pm. Rev Jimmy Gibson, officiating.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now