Miriam Litsky
1932 - 2020
LITSKY, Miriam Rita

Miriam Rita Litsky passed away at the age of 88, at her home in Dunwoody, GA surrounded by her children and caregivers on November 18, 2020.

Miriam was born on January 15, 1932 in Bronx, NY to Samuel and Anna Eisenberg. She was married to George Marvin Litsky on May 22, 1955 for 51 years. She worked as an accountant at Temple Beth-El for many years while living in Rochester, NY. Miriam and George built the company, Platinum Sportswear, from the ground up in 1981. They lived most of their married life in Rochester, NY before moving to Dunwoody, GA in 1979.

Miriam was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family. She was a life master bridge player, loved playing bridge, golf, raquetball, slot machines, and enjoyed cruising and traveling.

She will long be remembered for always wanting to enjoy life and being the life of the party.

Miriam is survived by her children, Ellen, Howard, Matthew (Becky), and Lori, grandchildren, Brian (Lauren), Aaron, Jonathan, Rachel, Jordan, and Samantha (Ted), great-grandchildren, Amelia and Benjamin Kime (Brian), Tristan, Titus, and Ty Litsky (Jordan), and Madison and Austin Fraser (Samantha), brother, Harry Eisenberg (Beverly) and sister-in-law, Sandra Eisenberg. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Anna Eisenberg, husband, George Marvin Litsky, brother, Stanley Eisenberg and brother and sister-in-law, Saul and Molly Eisenberg.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 20, 2020.
