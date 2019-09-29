|
MANNING, Miriam Mrs. Miriam M. Manning, age 99, of Woodstock, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019. She was a charter member of Southwest Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hope Hudson Manning and is survived by her son, Jeffrey Hudson Manning and his wife, Ginny of Woodstock; grandchildren, Michael and Monica Manning, David and Samantha Manning, Alicia Manning; great-grandchildren, Hudson Manning, and Colin Manning A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 5, at 1 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Minister James White officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 29, 2019