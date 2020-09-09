1/1
Miriam Sargon
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Miriam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SARGON, Miriam B. Miriam B. Sargon, at age 101, a resident of Boston, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020 at Hebrew SeniorLife in Roslindale. She was born in New York City on June 6, 1919 and moved to Boston when she married David Goldstein in 1942. David died in 1958 and Miriam married the late Benjamin Sargon in 1970. She was a Phi Bata Kappa graduate of Hunter College. Miriam taught English at Newton North High School for twenty nine years. Special thanks are due to her long-term care giver Susan Madow. Survivors include her son Jonathan Goldstein of Carrollton, Georgia, brother Sidney Bludman of Chevy Chase, Maryland, and many nieces and nephews. Due to the current health concerns, services are private. In accordance with Miriam's last wishes, memorial donations may be made to the Sargon/ Goldstein Scholarship Fund, Attn: Rabbi Ron Gray, Boys Town Jerusalem, PMB 6250, 1 Penn Plaza, New York, NY 10117-3490.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved