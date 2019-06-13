WEBB, Miriam Reese Miriam Reese Webb, age 66, went to her heavenly home on June 12, 2019, after battling lung cancer with strength and grace for nearly 6 years. Miriam was born in Atlanta, Georgia on December 9, 1952, to Hoyt Fletcher Reese and Nan Mansell Reese. She lived all her life in the Alpharetta and Woodstock areas. Throughout her childhood, she was very involved in 4-H doing leadership camps and project demonstrations. She is a 1970 graduate of Milton High School. She played on the high school basketball and tennis teams and the city softball team. After graduation, Miriam began her 30+ year career at AT&T where she created lifelong friendships. Miriam also spent countless hours volunteering as an AT&T Pioneer and at Union Hill Baptist, her church since childhood. After retiring from full time work, she was devoted to helping families care for their children and elderly loved ones. Other interests include cooking, hosting special events, traveling, and spoiling her precious grandchildren. Miriam is known for her beautiful smile and enormous love for others. She was a people person and made friends everywhere she went. She gave the best hugs and her outgoing personality brought joy and comfort to those around her. Miriam radiated positive energy regardless of the circumstances. Miriam was a loving daughter, mother, "NeeNee", sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Miriam is survived by her daughters, Erin (Chris) Haffner and Allison (Brian) Estapa; grandchildren, Kelsey Haffner, Hoyt Estapa, and Tatum Estapa; brother, Rodney (Marsha) Reese; nieces and nephew, Kelly (Jimmy) Bonk, Emily (Jeff) Adler, Rodney (Virginia) Reese, and Ashley (J.R.) Holly; friend and former husband, Tony Webb; and numerous cousins and close friends. Miriam is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and many aunts and uncles. Visitation will take place at Northside Chapel in Roswell on Thursday, June 13, from 6 - 8 pm; Friday, June 14, from 9 am - 8 pm; and Saturday, June 15, from 10 am - 1 pm. The funeral service for Miriam will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, June 15, at 1 pm. Interment will be at Green Lawn Cemetery in Roswell, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Union Hill Church, Alpharetta (https://unionhillchurch.ccbchurch.com/goto/giving). Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary