Services
Brown & Young Home Of Funerals
7075 Swift Street
Lithonia, GA 30058
(770) 482-8898
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brown & Young Home Of Funerals
7075 Swift Street
Lithonia, GA 30058
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:30 AM
Mt. Zion AME Church
2977 Lavista, Rd.
Decatur, GA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Mt. Zion AME Church
2977 Lavista, Rd.
Decatur, GA
Mirian Humphrey Obituary
HUMPHREY (DRUMMOND), Mirian E. Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Mirian E. Drummond Humphrey of Decatur, GA will be Saturday, March 21, 2020, 12 PM, at Mt. Zion AME Church, 2977 Lavista, Rd., Decatur, GA. Rev. Dr. Lemora B. Dobbs, Senior Pastor, Rev. Dr. McClellon D. Cox, Eulogist. Family and friends will assemble at the church at 11:30 AM. Visitation Friday, March 20, 2 PM - 7 PM, at Brown & Young Home of Funerals. Internment, Zion Memorial Gardens, 501 Tarrant Huffman Rd., Birmingham, AL 35206.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 20, 2020
