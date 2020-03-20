|
|
HUMPHREY (DRUMMOND), Mirian E. Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Mirian E. Drummond Humphrey of Decatur, GA will be Saturday, March 21, 2020, 12 PM, at Mt. Zion AME Church, 2977 Lavista, Rd., Decatur, GA. Rev. Dr. Lemora B. Dobbs, Senior Pastor, Rev. Dr. McClellon D. Cox, Eulogist. Family and friends will assemble at the church at 11:30 AM. Visitation Friday, March 20, 2 PM - 7 PM, at Brown & Young Home of Funerals. Internment, Zion Memorial Gardens, 501 Tarrant Huffman Rd., Birmingham, AL 35206.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 20, 2020