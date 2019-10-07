|
MOAD, Dr. Mohamed Longtime Georgia Tech Professor, Dr. Mohamed "Mo" Moad leaves the world a brighter place after passing away peacefully at the age of 91 on Oct. 1, 2019. Said to have taught more Electrical Engineering students than any other professor ever at GA Tech, Dr. Moad is estimated to have taught well over 20,000 graduate and undergraduate students in Circuit Theory, Systems and Controls. On his retirement, University officials noted "Clearly Mo Moad has touched the lives of virtually every undergraduate electrical engineering student at Georgia Tech during the last 38 years." After retirement, Dr. Moad continued to teach students on a part-time basis, adding to his long legacy. An inspiration to his family, Dr. Moad overcame heart attacks and heart disease in his mid-40's by becoming a vegetarian, quitting smoking, and taking up exercise; doubling his life, and later beating cancer as well. He became an award-winning ballroom dancer in his 60's and kept dancing into his 80's! Through it all, he put family first, and will be remembered as the kindest, smartest and funniest father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, son, and friend that anyone could ever have. He goes to join his wife of 50 years, Helene Moad, who passed away in 2007, and his beloved granddaughter, Leah Ganey, who passed away in 2002. Dr. Moad is survived by his children and their spouses, Joseph Moad, Mariam Moad DePriest, Corrine Siegel, Doug DePriest, grandchildren Rachael and Isabelle DePriest, Dane and Cody Moad, great grandson, Mason Moad, and his brother Zuheir Moad and family. A memorial service will be held in the North Georgia Mountains where Dr. Moad was so happy living with his son and family in his final years. In lieu of flowers you are encouraged to thank a teacher, take up ballroom dancing, eat more vegetables, and savor every precious moment with your family. Also, to donate to the or .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 7, 2019