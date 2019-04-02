HUCKS, Mollie Mrs. Mollie D. Hucks, age 85 of McDonough went home to be with the Lord on Sunday March 31, 2019. Mollie was born February, 21, 1934 in Conway, SC. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Henry E. Hucks; parents, Jessie M. and Mary E. Daniels; 5 sisters; 4 brothers and grandson, Dane M. Hucks. Survivors include two sons, H. Terry Hucks, Steve M. Hucks; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Mollie had a long career of over 38 years with Sears. She was a member of Heritage Hills Baptist Church and taught a young girls Sunday School class. She loved to travel and enjoyed visiting places all around the world. Being a member of the Red Hat Society for 10 years was also a highlight for Mollie. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Heritage Hills Baptist Church with Pastor Joe Huges officiating; interment, led by Dr. Doug Ferguson, will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary