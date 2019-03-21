|
CLAY, Molly Maloy Age 49, of Atlanta, passed away February 22, 2019. Molly was a charismatic and passionate public health educator with Fernbank Science Center who loved to travel. Molly was preceded in death by her daughter, Grace Maloy Clay. She is survived by her son Zander Clay of Atlanta and sister Kate Maloy of New York. Molly had countless relatives and friends who loved her dearly. A memorial service to honor Molly will be held on Saturday, March 30 at 1:00 pm at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, 4393 Garmon Road NW Atlanta, GA 30327. A reception will be held at the church after the service. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Fernbank Science Center at 156 Heaton Park Drive Atlanta, GA 30307.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 21, 2019