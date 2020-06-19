Money White Jr.
WHITE, Jr., Money Funeral Service for Mr. Money White, Jr. of Conyers, GA will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 1 PM, at South View Cemetery 1990 Jonesboro Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30315 He leaves to cherish his memories parents, Mr. & Mrs. Money (April) White, Sr., sisters, Ms. Brittney White, Ms. Cherhonda Pope, Ms. Shamaza Rivers, Ms. Makayla White, Ms. Shamaya Rivers and Ms. Lexy Mosley and a host of other loving relatives and friends. The remains will lie in-state at the cemetery at 11:30 AM, until the hour of service. Visitation will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, 6 PM - 8 PM, at the funeral home. The family will assemble at the cemetery at 12:45 PM. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home
JUN
20
Lying in State
11:30 - 01:00 PM
South View Cemetery
JUN
20
Funeral service
01:00 PM
South View Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home
1163 Reynolds Street
Covington, GA 30015
(770) 786-6177
