WHITE, Jr., Money Funeral Service for Mr. Money White, Jr. of Conyers, GA will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 1 PM, at South View Cemetery 1990 Jonesboro Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30315 He leaves to cherish his memories parents, Mr. & Mrs. Money (April) White, Sr., sisters, Ms. Brittney White, Ms. Cherhonda Pope, Ms. Shamaza Rivers, Ms. Makayla White, Ms. Shamaya Rivers and Ms. Lexy Mosley and a host of other loving relatives and friends. The remains will lie in-state at the cemetery at 11:30 AM, until the hour of service. Visitation will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, 6 PM - 8 PM, at the funeral home. The family will assemble at the cemetery at 12:45 PM. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 19, 2020.