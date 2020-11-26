1/1
Monica Hosaflook
HOSAFLOOK (WELTER), Monica

Monica Hosaflook (Welter), 72, of Dunwoody, GA passed away on November 24 after a brief battle with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. https://cjdfoundation.org. [cjdfoundation.org.] Born in Trenton, NJ to Frank and Margaret Welter (Franko), she was raised in Norfolk, VA under the tutelage of Catholic school nuns. As a result, she had both a strong moral compass and an aversion to authority. She graduated from James Madison University with an English degree and taught high school English. After moving to Atlanta in 1977, she worked as a copy-editor at Harrison Printing and at various bookkeeping jobs. She eventually became the Payroll Queen of Selig Enterprises Inc., an Atlanta real estate company. Her 23-year reign ended with her retirement in 2015. She was witty, intelligent, and never afraid to express her opinion. She marched on Washington against the Vietnam War, and protested her local cable station's cancellation of "George of the Jungle". A political junkie, one of her last lucid moments was spent celebrating Biden/Harris' win. She spent her entire life immersed in books, her favorite being "Moby Dick". She loved crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and routinely cheated at board games. She was a die-hard "Supernatural" fan, and it is a great tragedy she wasn't able to see who, if anyone, drove "Baby" into the sunset. She always wanted to visit Egypt and the Nuremberg Christkindlesmarkt, so those she left behind will go one day in her honor. She is survived by her daughter, Courtenay; brother, Brian Welter (Donna), many loving cousins, her "pseudo" children, half of a cat, 3 ½ grand-cats, and her beloved yellow lab, Lulu. Sign online guest book at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com [fischerperimeterchapel.com]. There will not be a service because she hated being the center of attention. In her version of heaven, she would be reunited with every animal she's ever had. So in lieu of flowers, please make donations to PAWS Atlanta at http://www.pawsatlanta.org/donate/tribute-gifts. [pawsatlanta.org] Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta (678) 514-1000.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
