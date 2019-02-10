BUICE, Monika Monika Ruth Fedchenheuer Buice joined loved ones who passed before her on Wednesday February 6, 2019. She is survived by her daughters Linda and Angela; sons in law John and Bruce; grand- children Alexandra, William, Nicholas, Augustus and James; great grandchildren Harper and Julianna; sister Bianka and brothers Peter and Frank and many nieces and nephews on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. Though German by birth, September 12, 1948, she was an American at heart, and a Georgian to be more precise. Her zest for life, quick wit, and love for others will always bring smiles of remembrance for the person she remains in our minds through her enduring spirit, while tears remind us she is no longer here in body. We gain strength in knowing she will be buried with her husband and best friend of 42 years, James Hugh Buice at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton Georgia on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 2pm. Visitation will be at the Northside Chapel in Roswell Georgia Wednesday, February 13 6:30-8:00pm and 1030-1130am on February 14 with the funeral service at 1130am. Please join us as we celebrate the life of a remarkable woman, doting wife, adoring mother, Uber Oma and UrOma. You may also visit www.northsidechapel.com . In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the or the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton in her memory. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary